Brazil's Vale could sell stake in fertilizer unit in 2016 -paper

Silicon Valley IPO contender DocuSign hires CEO after long search
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 18 After a marathon search lasting more than a year, Silicon Valley company DocuSign announced on Wednesday it hired a new chief executive.
BRASILIA, April 6 Brazilian miner Vale SA could sell a minority stake in its fertilizer unit by the end of the year, newspaper Valor said on Wednesday, citing unnamed market sources.
Norwegian fertilizer maker Yara International ASA is tipped as a potential buyer in a deal that could yield Vale an expected $1.2 billion, Valor reported.
Representatives of Vale and Yara did not immediately respond to requests for comments.
Vale is seeking to sell $10 billion in assets in the next 18 months after taking the biggest loss in decades in the fourth quarter of 2015 but analysts have told Reuters a fire sale could destroy equity value.
Meanwhile, Yara plans to raise investments to become more competitive and grow its business. (Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bill Trott)
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Four Latin American nations jumped into the US bond market on Wednesday, offering new debt for sale as the clock counts down to this week's inauguration of Donald Trump as US president.
* Enteromedics announces pricing of $16.5 million underwritten public offering