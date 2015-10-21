Ackman's Valeant bet costs firm roughly $820 million on Wednesday

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
BOSTON Oct 21 Billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square Capital Management has lost roughly $820 million on Wednesday as Valeant Pharmaceutical International's share price tumbled.
The hedge fund manager owns 19.5 million shares in the pharmaceutical company, having bought them at the start of the year when the stock was trading between $160 and $202 a share. Ackman spent roughly $3.3 billion on the bet and has now lost roughly $1.8 billion on the position, an investor in his fund said on Wednesday.
Valeant's stock price was off 29 percent, changing hands at $103.80 in early afternoon trading. A report from an influential short-seller that accused Valeant of fraud kicked off the sharp drop.
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.