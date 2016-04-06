版本:
Ackman says Valeant board may find new CEO in weeks, not months

BOSTON, April 6 Billionaire investor William Ackman on Wednesday said the board of embattled drug maker Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc. could find a new chief executive officer in "weeks" and said the stock will become "investable" again once the annual report is filed.

Speaking on an investor conference call Ackman said Valeant is now on track to deliver its delayed 10-K by month end which will likely give the company a shot in the arm because investors will look at the company anew. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Alden Bentley)

