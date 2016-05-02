Ackman: Valeant has no plans to sell "crown jewel" assets-CNBC

BRIEF-ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
* ELAD acquires additional units in Agellan Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
BOSTON May 2 Billionaire hedge fund manager William Ackman told television station CNBC on Monday that embattled drug company Valeant Pharmaceuticals has no plans to sell any "crown jewel" assets and that he stuck with his bet on the company because he thought he could "fix it".
Valeant's stock price tumbled some 80 percent since Ackman invested in 2015, but the fund manager said the company is now on a better path with a new chief executive. Future growth will be fueled by more sales instead of sharp price increases. And it "will have an investment grade balance sheet sometime within the next two to three years without selling one asset," Ackman said.
CHICAGO, Jan 17 Caesars Entertainment Corp's main operating unit won court approval on Tuesday for a plan to shed $10 billion of debt and end a contentious $18 billion bankruptcy filed nearly two years ago to the day.
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday appeared divided as it weighed whether people who have filed for bankruptcy can sue companies that attempted to collect old debt from them that was not required to be paid back because of state statutes of limitations.