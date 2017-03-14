UPDATE 2-Ackman's Pershing Square sells Valeant stake, takes $3 bln loss

(Adds details on Valeant investment, Ackman's firm)
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
BOSTON, March 13 Billionaire investor William
Ackman walked away from Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc on Monday with a loss of more than $3 billion as he
sold his entire stake in the struggling drug company after
trying to rescue it for some 18 months.
The abrupt and unexpected move by the powerful activist
investor sent Valeant shares tumbling almost 10 percent in
after-hours trading. They have lost 95 percent of their value
since mid-2015.
For Ackman, it marked a dramatic climbdown from his vocal
support of the company, but should help soothe his own investors
who had begun to show signs of concern about mounting losses in
his portfolio.
"We elected to sell our investment and realize a large tax
loss which will enable us to dedicate more time to our other
portfolio companies and new investment opportunities," Ackman
said in a statement.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management became one of
Valeant's biggest investors in 2015 when it sunk some $3.2
billion into the company. At its peak the Valeant stake was
worth roughly $4 billion.
Pershing Square said on Monday the Valeant position, at its
current market value, represented 1.5 percent to 3 percent of
its various funds.
Already one of the hedge fund industry's most vocal
investors, Ackman turned himself into Valeant's biggest
cheerleader and fixer, even as the stock price plunged amid U.S.
regulators' probe of Valeant's pricing policies and problems at
its specialty pharmacy unit, Philidor.
After securing a board seat, Ackman replaced the chief
executive, overhauled the board of directors and made some asset
sales.
But the biggest move - trying to sell Salix, the company's
gastro-intestinal division, to Japanese company Takeda - eluded
Ackman after advanced negotiations failed to lead to a sale.
He sold Pershing's 18.1 million shares of Valeant on Monday,
plus about 8.8 million under his own name, together representing
almost 8 percent of Valeant overall, according to Reuters data.
BIG DROP
Ackman's fund bought into Valeant when the stock was trading
near $190 a share and he watched it surge to $260 a share during
the summer of 2015. But regulatory scrutiny and other concerns
caused the stock price to sharply tumble after August 2015.
The stock has fallen 16 percent since January even as many
other stocks have been buoyed by hopes of stronger economic
growth and increased merger activity.
The shares closed at $12.11 on the New York Stock Exchange
on Monday, and dipped to $10.93 in after-hours trading.
That long decline has tarnished Ackman's reputation as an
investor and wreaked havoc on his portfolio.
After gaining 37 percent in 2014, his Pershing Square
International Fund lost 16.6 percent in 2015 and 10.2 percent in
2016, largely because of the Valeant losses.
Monday's move mirrored a similar exit in the summer of 2013
when Ackman sold his entire stake in retailer J.C. Penney
and stepped off the board after having failed to fix the
company.
"Ackman never, never gives up, at least not until a year or
two after everyone else has given up," said Erik Gordon, a
professor of law and business at the University of Michigan.
Pershing Square was Valeant's second-largest owner after
hedge fund Paulson & Co, a regulatory filing shows. Hedge fund
ValueAct Holdings is the third-biggest owner.
For Ackman's investors - pension funds across the country
and wealthy private investors - the losses were beginning to
wear and speculation had been mounting that they might not
endure another year of declines. Ackman's gains at the start of
the year have already turned into losses.
It takes two years for investors to exit Pershing Square
Capital Management, but Ackman has protected himself by building
permanent capital of roughly $6 billion, which should ensure
that his roughly $12 billion hedge fund can endure some investor
departures.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Bernard Orr and
Bill Rigby)