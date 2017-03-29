Ackman apologizes for Valeant losses, calls bet a mistake

BOSTON, March 29 Billionaire investor William
Ackman told investors that betting on Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc was a "huge mistake" and apologized
"deeply and profoundly" for losing so much of his shareholders'
money on the investment.
The bet on Valeant left Ackman's hedge fund Pershing Square
Capital Management with back-to-back double-digit losses in 2015
and 2016 and tarnished his reputation as one of the hedge fund
industry's most talented investors.
Ackman decided to sell his entire position earlier this
month, suffering a roughly $4 billion loss since having bought
the stake in early 2015.
"My approach to mistakes is that I personally assume 100
percent of the responsibility on behalf of the firm," he wrote
in the firm's annual letter released on Tuesday evening.
The 50-year-old manager acknowledged the toll that it has
taken on his image and said that he misjudged the management
team in place when he bought the stock.
(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)