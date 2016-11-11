Valeant may seek to clean up its name by changing it -Ackman

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 10 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Plc, the drugmaker that became a poster
child for high drug prices during the U.S. election season, may
change its name to help boost its reputation, board member and
top investor William Ackman told CNBC on Wednesday.
A name change would be the latest effort by the company to
break from its past, after hiring a new chief executive,
overhauling the board and exploring billions of dollars in asset
sales to pay down a $30 billion debt load.
Valeant's stock has declined more than 90 percent in the
past year, erasing nearly $90 billion in market capitalization,
over disclosures that it secretly worked with a specialty
pharmacy to boost sales of its medicines. The company is the
subject of multiple investigations by federal agencies and state
prosecutors.
A number of names are being considered, including taking on
the well-known moniker of its largest business, eyecare
specialist Bausch & Lomb, according to people familiar with the
matter, who asked not to be named because they were not
authorized to speak to the press. There has been no final
decision to change its name at all, they added.
Previously named Biovail and based in the United States, the
drugmaker acquired Canada's Valeant in 2010 and chose that as
its corporate identity.
The acquisition, a so-called "tax inversion" because Valeant
moved its headquarters to low-tax Canada, was a key step in its
aggressive, debt-financed dealmaking spree under former CEO
Michael Pearson. The acquisitions helped reshape the specialty
pharmaceutical industry and eventually left Valeant with around
$30 billion in debt.
Some of the high points of Pearson's buying binge include
its $8.7 billion acquisition of Bausch & Lomb in 2013 and its
$14.5 billion purchase of stomach-drug company Salix
Pharmaceuticals in 2015.
The deals made Valeant a darling of Wall Street, attracting
such big name hedge funds as Ackman's Pershing Square Capital
Management and the Sequoia Fund and notching returns in excess
of 1000 percent during Pearson's tenure.
In recent weeks, Valeant has been exploring a sale of its
Salix business, according to media reports, that could fetch
around $10 billion and would leave Bausch & Lomb as the largest
single business in the company.
(Reporting by Carl O'Donnell)