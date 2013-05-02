版本:
Valeant Pharmaceuticals targets buys in high-growth areas

WINNIPEG, Manitoba May 2 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Thursday that the company would focus on acquisitions with strong cash flow in high growth areas, avoiding western Europe and Japan, where big pharmaceutical companies dominate.

A Valeant spokeswoman said the company would not comment on recent deal speculation, which has involved U.S. generic drugmaker Actavis Inc.

