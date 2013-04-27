Merger of drugmakers Valeant, Actavis on hold -source

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings says beIN Sports extended agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - beIN Sports extended its measurement agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Talks are on hold to merge drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Actavis Inc in a deal that would have created a healthcare giant, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Saturday.
A Valeant spokeswoman and an Actavis spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment outside of business hours.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has withdrawn its appeal to the Supreme Court of an injunction blocking the sale of oil fields to Australia's Karoon Gas Australia Ltd, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
March 29 Mylan NV said on Wednesday its application to market a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster inhaled lung drug Advair was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.