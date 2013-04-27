版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 28日 星期日 04:16 BJT

Merger of drugmakers Valeant, Actavis on hold -source

April 27 Talks are on hold to merge drugmakers Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Actavis Inc in a deal that would have created a healthcare giant, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Saturday.

A Valeant spokeswoman and an Actavis spokesman could not be immediately reached for comment outside of business hours.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐