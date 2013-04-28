UPDATE 1-Merger of drugmakers Valeant, Actavis on hold -source

April 27 A proposed merger of Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc and Actavis Inc
was put on hold after the two drugmakers failed to agree
on terms of a deal that would have created a healthcare giant
with a combined market value of $35 billion, a person familiar
with the situation told Reuters on Saturday.
Actavis spokesman David Belian and Valeant spokeswoman
Laurie Little both declined to comment.
Canada's Valeant was seeking to buy smaller U.S. rival
Actavis for more than $13 billion before the discussions started
to unravel late this week because of disagreements on the
proposed terms, the source said. It was not clear on Saturday if
the merger could be revived.
Valeant, which has a market capitalization of about $22.2
billion, said in February it was in talks to make more
acquisitions, and it remains open to discuss a potential "merger
of equals," even as it aims to lower its $10.8 billion debt.
The Montreal-based company has aggressively built up its
dermatology and aesthetics portfolio in the United States in the
past year, acquiring about a dozen assets or smaller companies,
most recently winning a short bidding war for Obagi Medical
Products.
Actavis, the third-largest global generic drugmaker, is
itself the product of a merger. The company changed its name in
January from Watson after buying Actavis as part of its strategy
to expand in international markets and offer more specialty
drugs.
Valeant, which was formerly known as Biovail before it
acquired Valeant and assumed its name, is scheduled to report
first-quarter results on Thursday.