Drug maker Valeant in talks on $13 bln Actavis buy-source

BRIEF-Nielsen Holdings says beIN Sports extended agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience
* Nielsen Holdings Plc - beIN Sports extended its measurement agreement to include Nielsen Total Audience Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 27 Canada's largest listed drug maker, Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, is in talks to buy generic drugmaker Actavis Inc for more than $13 billion, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters on Friday night.
It is not clear how advanced the discussions are and a deal could still fall through, said the source, who declined to be identified because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
A Valeant spokeswoman declined to comment and an Actavis spokesman could not be reached for comment outside of business hours.
Valeant said in February it was in talks to make more acquisitions, and it remains open to discuss a potential "merger of equals."
Shares of Actavis, which has a market capitalization of $12.9 billion, have risen about 12 percent in the past three months.
Actavis, the third-largest global generic drugmaker, changed its name in January from Watson after buying Actavis as part of its strategy to expand in international markets and offer more specialty drugs.
The Wall Street Journal first reported the talks between the two companies on Friday.
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 29 Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras has withdrawn its appeal to the Supreme Court of an injunction blocking the sale of oil fields to Australia's Karoon Gas Australia Ltd, according to court documents reviewed by Reuters on Wednesday.
March 29 Mylan NV said on Wednesday its application to market a generic copy of GlaxoSmithKline Plc's blockbuster inhaled lung drug Advair was rejected by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.