Ackman says Valeant-Allergan deal looks closer-CNBC

BRIEF-Hub International buys assets of City Insurance Services
* Hub International acquires the assets of California-based City Insurance Services
July 21 Investor William Ackman, who owns nearly 10 percent of Botox maker Allergan Inc, said on Monday that the likelihood of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc succeeding in its hostile takeover for Allergan increased on Monday.
The spread on the deal - or the difference between the value of the two companies' shares and the ratio implied by the deal's terms - had narrowed, indicating that investors believed a deal was closer, Ackman said during an interview on CNBC.
Ackman's Pershing Square Capital Management and Valeant made a joint offer for Allergan in April, which the company has rejected. The spread on the deal was below 3 percent on Monday. Ackman said that was a drop of 50 basis points. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chris Reese)
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.
* Mitsui Mining & Smelting is on track to a consolidated pretax profit of nearly 30 billion yen in the current fiscal year - Nikkei