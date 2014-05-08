Valeant, Pershing eye shakeup to Allergan board

May 8 Deal-making drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on
Thursday that it plans with activist investor Pershing Square to
pursue a special meeting to change up the board of Allergan Inc
, which it hopes to acquire.
Valeant Chief Financial Officer Howard Schiller also said
the company is ready to negotiate with Allergan and will
commence with Pershing a referendum of Allergan shareholders on
support for holding discussions with Valeant.
(Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Editing by
Franklin Paul)