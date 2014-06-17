Valeant CEO says no need to adjust offer for Allergan

UPDATE 1-Freeport collects export permit after Pence visit
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
June 17 Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc Chief Executive Officer Mike Pearson said on Tuesday that he sees no need to adjust the company's offer for Allergan Inc .
Valeant's bid includes both stock and cash, but its shares have fallen for 10 straight sessions. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute (Recasts with permit granted, adds comments on Pence, trade ministry comment)
* Latecomer invested $1.3 bln in biosimilar development so far
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute