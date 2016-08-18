LPC: Valeant lenders agree to loan amendment to loosen covenants

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 18 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International lenders agreed to an amendment to loosen
the company's covenants on its $31 billion of debt, according to
a news release Thursday.
Investors in Valeant's loans agreed to the changes in
exchange for a higher interest rate and a fee. The company
obtained another amendment earlier this year to help stave off
default, allowing it additional time to file its financial
statements.
Lenders agreed to loosen the company's interest coverage
covenant, a requirement that it meet a set ratio of Ebitda
compared to interest expenses, according to the release. The
amendment cut the ratio to 2.0 times. It was set at 2.75 times
through March 31, 2017 and then would step up to 3.0 times,
according to an August 9 regulatory filing.
Valeant was also given additional flexibility to sell
assets, according to the release. The company's credit agreement
had previously allowed it to sell up to 4% of its total assets
per year.
The company said it repaid $1.29 billion of debt in 2016,
according to an August 9 earnings presentation. It said it
expects free cash flow and non-core asset sales to cut debt by
more than $5 billion over 18 months.
In addition, the amendment will allow Valeant to issue
secured notes with shorter maturities to repay term loans and
permit the incurrence of other debt to repay term loans,
according to the release.
The company is in compliance with its covenants, Joe Papa,
Valeant's chief executive officer, said during an August 9
earnings call.
In return for the amendment, Valeant said it will increase
the interest rate it pays lenders by 50bp, according to the news
release. It will also pay a 25bp amendment fee. [ID: nL3N1AR157]
"We are pleased to have the support of our lenders and
appreciate their confidence in the company's future," Papa said
in the news release. "The amendment provides us with additional
flexibility and allows us to focus on executing our strategic
plan, developing our pipeline and improving patients' lives."
The company says it expects to close the amendment next
week, according to the release.
A spokesperson for Barclays, the bank arranging the
amendment, declined to comment. A Valeant spokesperson did not
immediately respond to an e-mailed request for comment.
The company said in the earnings presentation that the "New
Valeant" plans a 2017 and 2018 turnaround that will focus on
strengthening its balance sheet and focusing on markets with
above-average growth rates.
This is the second amendment Valeant has requested in six
months. In March, it asked loan lenders to waive a default and
amend its credit agreement to give it more time to file its
financials, according to a March 30 news release. It also asked
lenders to loosen its interest coverage covenant.
In exchange for that amendment, Valeant increased the
interest rate paid to loan lenders by 1%, paid a 50bp amendment
fee and agreed to use all asset sale proceeds to pay down debt,
according to an April 11 regulatory filing.
(Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Jon Methven)