Valeant to focus on integration in 2013 after Bausch & Lomb deal - CEO

European shares creep higher, oil stocks and miners rise
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
May 27 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc will focus in 2013 on integrating its new acquisitions, most notably Bausch & Lomb, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Monday. Valeant, which will buy the eye care company for $8.7 billion in cash, will also look for small acquisitions that fit its dermatology and opthalmology businesses, Pearson said in an interview with Reuters. Buying Bausch & Lomb raises Valeant's debt to trailing EBITDA ratio to 4.6 times, but the acquired company's cash flow and earnings should bring that ratio under four times by the second half of 2014, Pearson said.
* Wood Group, Amec Foster Wheeler up on increased deal synergies
JOHANNESBURG, April 5 South Africa's ruling African National Congress backed President Jacob Zuma after calls for his resignation from various groups after he dismissed a respected finance minister, ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe said on Wednesday.
* Kuna hits eight-week low as worry over Agrokor group mounts * Polish, Romanian central banks meet, seen keeping rates on hold * Czech retail data show slowdown, Hungarian industry picking up By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, April 5 The kuna fell on Wednesday, reflecting uncertainty over the debt of Croatia's biggest private company Agrokor , as parliament started to discuss a bill to protect the economy from fallout from any problems at major companies. O