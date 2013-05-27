版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 27日 星期一 20:30 BJT

CORRECTED-Valeant to buy Bausch & Lomb for $8.7 billion

(Fixes ticker in first line of story)
    TORONTO, May 27 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc said on Monday that it had inked an
$8.7 billion cash deal to take over eye health company Bausch &
Lomb Holdings.
    The deal, to be financed through debt and equity, will see
some $4.5 billion go to an investor group led by Warburg Pincus
LLC, with some $4.2 billion used to pay down Bausch & Lomb's
outstanding debt.

 (Reporting by Julie Gordon; Editing by David Cowell)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐