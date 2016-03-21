UPDATE 1-Valeant says CEO Pearson to step down, names Ackman to board

(Adds details, background, stock price)

March 21 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday that Chief Executive Michael Pearson will step down and that the company appointed activist investor William Ackman to its board.

Shares rose 3.8 percent to $28 in early trading.

Valeant, which has not filed audited fourth-quarter 2015 earnings, also said it is restating first-quarter 2015 results and pledged to file its annual report on or before April 29.

The company said it had started a search for a successor to Pearson, who used a deal-making strategy and drug price increases to drive double-digit profit growth and push the stock up to a peak of $263 last August.

Pearson's strategy ran into trouble last fall as two state attorneys general opened investigations into its drug pricing. Also, the company's profitable dermatology franchise faltered as it walked away from distribution through pharmacy Philidor Rx Services due to investor and media scrutiny.

"It's been a privilege to lead Valeant for the past eight years," Pearson said in a statement. "While I regret the controversies that have adversely impacted our business over the past several months, I know that Valeant is a strong and resilient company, and I am committed to doing everything I can to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership."

Pearson, a former McKinsey consultant, was out on medical leave for two months and returned to the company only a few weeks ago. Howard Schiller, its former Chief Financial Officer and a board member, took over as interim CEO.

On Monday the company said Schiller had been asked to leave the board and refused to do so.

Ackman, who has lost billions of dollars on the shares since he bought in early last year, said he would be more closely involved and named a proxy to the board as it added three new members two weeks ago.

Last week the company announced it would not hit 2016 earnings targets and would need to seek waivers from lenders because of the delay in its annual report.

Shares fell sharply, causing Ackman more than $700 million in losses in one day of Valeant trading. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Jeffrey Benkoe)