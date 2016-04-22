版本:
Valeant wants Perrigo's Papa as its new CEO - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

April 21 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is seeking to name Perrigo Co Plc's Joseph Papa as its new chief executive, CNBC tweeted, citing Dow Jones.

Valeant is finalizing a contract with the Perrigo CEO and an announcement of his appointment could come as soon as next week, a CNBC tweet said. (bit.ly/1Sf4Jdl)

Valeant and Perrigo could not be reached immediately for comment outside regular business hours. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

