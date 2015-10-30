版本:
Citron tweets Valeant has better chance of going to zero than Herbalife ever will

NEW YORK Oct 30 Influential short-seller Citron Research tweeted Friday that the shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International have a better chance of going to zero than Herbalife Ltd.

Citron said: "$VRX has a better chance of going to 0 than $HLF EVER will. Citron to update full story on Monday. Dirtier than anyone has reported!!"

(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)

