Valeant to pay new CEO Papa base salary of $1.5 mln

April 27 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc's new chief executive, Joseph Papa,
will receive a base salary of $1.5 million, the company said in
a filing on Wednesday.
Valeant said on Monday former Perrigo Co Plc head
Papa would replace Michael Pearson as its CEO.
Papa will also receive a cash payment of $8 million to make
up for the equity-based compensation he forfeited in connection
with the termination of his employment with Perrigo. (bit.ly/1QBqWg7)
Valeant said in March Pearson was leaving the company, just
three weeks after returning from a two-month medical leave.
Pearson's base salary for full-year 2014 was $2 million and
his total compensation amounted to $10.3 million, according to a
regulatory filing. (1.usa.gov/1aapxiM)
(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)