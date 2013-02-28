版本:
Valeant in active talks on merger, acquisition deals

Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in active discussions on large and small acquisitions or merger deals, Chief Executive Michael Pearson said on Thursday.

Valeant also sees greater value for shareholders from its December acquisition of U.S. rival Medicis than it was expecting earlier, Pearson said on a conference call with analysts to discuss fourth-quarter results.
