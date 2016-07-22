U.S. FDA raises concerns over Valeant's eye drop

July 22Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
said on Friday U.S. regulators have raised
concerns over a new eye drop manufactured at a Bausch + Lomb
facility in Florida.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a complete
response letter (CRL) regarding the eye drop for a type of
glaucoma, raised concerns over Current Good Manufacturing
Practice at the unit.
The letter did not identify any efficacy or safety issues
with the eye drop, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution.
Valeant said it intends to meet the regulators and resolve
these concerns, the company said in a statement.
Eye care unit Bausch + Lomb is one of Valeant's core assets
and a frachise to build on, billionaire investor and Valeant
board member Bill Ackman said last week.
(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)