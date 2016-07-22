U.S. FDA raises concerns over Valeant's eye drop

July 22Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said on Friday U.S. regulators have raised concerns over a new eye drop manufactured at a Bausch + Lomb facility in Florida.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration, in a complete response letter (CRL) regarding the eye drop for a type of glaucoma, raised concerns over Current Good Manufacturing Practice at the unit.

The letter did not identify any efficacy or safety issues with the eye drop, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution.

Valeant said it intends to meet the regulators and resolve these concerns, the company said in a statement.

Eye care unit Bausch + Lomb is one of Valeant's core assets and a frachise to build on, billionaire investor and Valeant board member Bill Ackman said last week. (Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)