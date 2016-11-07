UPDATE 2-Valeant agrees to sell Paragon to settle U.S. antitrust charges

(Adds background on Valeant, details on industry; no immediate
comment from Valeant)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Nov 7 Valeant Pharmaceuticals
, which owns eye care products maker Bausch & Lomb, has
agreed to sell Paragon Holdings to settle allegations that its
acquisition of the smaller company was illegal under antitrust
law, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday.
The FTC said that Bausch & Lomb and Paragon together made
more than 70 percent of three kinds of polymer discs used to
make gas-permeable contact lenses. The sale will undo Valeant's
May 2015 purchase of Paragon.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant has seen its stock price plunge
since mid-2015 amid criticism of its pricing and business
practices and probes by U.S. regulators and Congress.
Many of its woes are focused on Valeant's ties to Philidor
Rx Services, a now-shuttered pharmacy that helped boost sales,
allegedly with phantom accounts. Valeant has said it would sell
non-core assets to pay down debt.
Valeant entered the contact lens business in 2013 by buying
Bausch and Lomb for $8.7 billion.
Among its various businesses, Bausch and Lomb is a major
manufacturer of basic components, or "buttons," used to make a
type of rigid gas permeable lens known as Ortho-K.
Valeant subsequently bought the much smaller Paragon for an
undisclosed sum, without reporting it to securities regulators
or antitrust authorities.
Bausch & Lomb and Paragon together dominated the market for
three kinds of gas permeable polymer discs: Ortho-K buttons used
to make lenses that reshape the cornea; large scleral lenses
used to treat diseases and after surgery; and buttons for
general vision correction.
Valeant informed laboratories that bought the buttons of two
price increases late last year, according to several
laboratories interviewed by Reuters at the time. Antitrust
regulators often see big price rises as a signal of
anti-competitive practices.
The Paragon business will be sold to a new company called
Paragon Companies LLC, headed by Paragon's former president.
Paragon will also own Pelican Products LLC, a contact lens
packaging company that Valeant also purchased.
Valeant did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
(Editing by Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)