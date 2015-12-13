Valeant hires attorney, crisis management firm as U.S. scrutiny mounts

WASHINGTON/NEW YORK Dec 13 U.S. pharmaceuticals
firm Valeant, under mounting pressure from Congress and
prosecutors over its drug pricing, has hired an attorney in
Washington, DC and crisis public relations experts with
political connections, according to sources familiar with the
matter.
The move, confirmed by sources and through documents viewed
by Reuters, signals a shift for Valeant Pharmaceuticals, which
does not maintain a large presence on Capitol Hill.
In recent months the company has attracted scrutiny over
steep price hikes on some of its drugs, potentially
anti-competitive behavior in its contact lens business and close
ties to a specialty pharmacy with aggressive billing practices.
Valeant shares have lost nearly 75 percent of their value
following the disclosures. Billionaire Bill Ackman, one of
Valeant's largest shareholders, has said the company made a
"meaningful mistake" of underinvesting in public relations as it
dealt with questions about its business practices.
Valeant recently retained attorney Robert Kelner, a partner
at the law firm Covington & Burling, to help respond to
congressional inquiries, including an investigation led by an
oversight committee in the U.S. House of Representatives,
according to a November 20 letter seen by Reuters that was sent
to Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings of Maryland.
Covington's attorney roster includes former Attorney General
Eric Holder, and it has represented major drugmakers such as
Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer.
Valeant has separately tapped Vianovo, a boutique crisis
public affairs firm run by former political campaign and
government aides that specializes in "high-stakes brand, policy
and crisis issues" and counts Wal-Mart and IBM among its
clientele, according to a person familiar with the matter.
Vianovo has also lobbied on behalf of companies including
Apache Corp, as well as health care networks such as
Adventist Healthcare, according to government
records.
Valeant's lobbying efforts are far more modest than that of
industry peers, and the company has spent less than $250,000 for
the first half of 2015, according to reports filed by its
lobbyists.
Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, by contrast, spent $4.9 million
during the first half of 2015.
The Senate Special Committee on Aging last week kicked off
the first of a series of hearings to investigate rising costs in
off-patent drugs, with a focus on two heart drugs manufactured
by Valeant.
Valeant was asked to provide documentation to the panel by
December 2.
The panel's Republican Chairwoman, Susan Collins of Maine,
told reporters on Wednesday she plans to ask Valeant Chief
Executive Michael Pearson to testify at a future hearing. The
House Oversight Committee is also investigating drug pricing and
plans to hold a hearing sometime in the new year.
"Valeant uses a variety of firms for legal and public
relations work. Covington recently was retained to assist the
company in responding to congressional inquiries," Laurie
Little, the senior vice president of investor relations, said in
a statement.
According to a July 2015 survey sponsored by the Public
Affairs Council, 64 percent of Americans say a company's honesty
and responsiveness in dealing with a crisis is the most
important factor when deciding whether to buy from that company
in the future.
The survey also found that the pharmaceutical industry was
deemed the least trustworthy sector.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch in Washington and David Ingram in
New York; additional reporting by Greg Roumeliotis; editing by
Clelia Oziel)