公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 2月 27日 星期一

Valeant posts 4th-qtr profit on acquisitions

Feb 27 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International posted a fourth-quarter net profit, helped mainly by acquisitions and the growth of key dermatology brands.

For the October-December quarter, net income was $55.9 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $31.1 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 34 percent to $688.5 million.

