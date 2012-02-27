Valeant posts 4th-qtr profit on acquisitions

BRIEF-Capreit to purchase Prestige Montreal apartment property
Feb 16 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Feb 27 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International posted a fourth-quarter net profit, helped mainly by acquisitions and the growth of key dermatology brands.
For the October-December quarter, net income was $55.9 million, or 18 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $31.1 million, or 10 cents a share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 34 percent to $688.5 million.
Feb 16 Three men have been sentenced for their roles in a wide-ranging hacking and spamming scheme that targeted personal information of 60 million people, including Comcast Corp customers, prosecutors said on Thursday.
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million