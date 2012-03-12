Valeant Pharma buys minority stake in Brazilian co

March 12 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International said it acquired a 19.9 percent stake in a Brazilian research company which is focused on tissue regeneration, for less than $10 million.

The Canadian drug maker has been increasing revenue, mostly through acquisitions, since Biovail Corp, Canada's largest publicly owned pharmaceutical company, took over U.S.-based Valeant and assumed the Valeant name in September 2010.

Valeant said it will have representation on Sao Paulo, Brazil-based Pele Nova Biotecnologia S.A.'s board.

Pele Nova produces active ingredients and skin products.