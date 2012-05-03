UPDATE 1-Valeant raises forecast on acquisition boost

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
May 3 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc posted a bigger-than-expected adjusted quarterly profit and raised its forecast for the year as acquisitions boost sales, sending its shares to a nine-year high.
The drugmaker, which has made a number of acquisitions this year, said it would buy some assets from skincare products maker University Medical Pharmaceuticals Corp for about $64 million.
The deal, latest in an acquisition spree that started about four years ago, will close by the middle of 2012, Valeant said in a statement on Thursday.
(A FACTBOX on Valeant's acquisitions: )
"With our current over performance in the base business, the achievement of higher synergies from our acquisitions completed in 2011 and the addition of the acquisitions consummated in 2012, we are pleased to significantly increase our cash EPS guidance...," Valeant CEO Michael Pearson said.
The company now expects earnings of $4.45 to $4.70 per share, up from its earlier forecast of $3.95 to $4.20 per share.
Total revenue is expected to be $3.4 billion to $3.6 billion, higher than the $3.1 billion to $3.4 billion range the company had earlier estimated.
Net loss for the first quarter was $12.9 million, or 4 cents per share, compared with a net income of $6.5 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 99 cents per share.
Revenue rose 52 percent to $856 million.
Analysts, on an average, had expected a profit of 98 cents, on revenue of $796.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Toronto-listed shares of the company rose 6 percent to C$58.98 -- their highest in about 9 years -- on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations. * ESS