Valeant Pharma says may cut 10-15 pct jobs after Bausch & Lomb deal

July 29 Canada's Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc , which has offered to buy Bausch & Lomb Holdings for $8.7 billion, said it may slash 10 to 15 percent of the combined company's workforce.

Valeant, which expects to get regulatory nod by early August, said severance plans for the United States and Canada have been finalized.

The company also said it is plans to consolidate some locations.
