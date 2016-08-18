UPDATE 2-T. Rowe Price sues Valeant over "fraudulent scheme"

(Adds Valeant's response, background; updates shares)
Aug 18 T. Rowe Price Group Inc has sued
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc ,
alleging that investors in the Canadian drugmaker lost billions
of dollars as a result of the company's "fraudulent scheme".
Valeant's U.S.-listed shares reversed course to close down
3.4 percent at $37.19 on Thursday. They had risen as much as 5
percent, after the company's lenders agreed to an amendment to
loosen covenants on its $31 billion of debt.
T. Rowe Price, one of the biggest investment managers in the
world, said Valeant had used a secret pharmacy network,
deceptive pricing and reimbursement practices, and fictitious
accounting to shield the company's branded drugs from generic
competition and artificially inflate revenues and profits.
Valeant's relationship with specialty pharmacy Philidor RX
was revealed last fall, including the aggressive tactics used to
receive payments from insurers.
Scrutiny of the company's dealings with Philidor and sharp
increases in drug prices last year sent the company's shares
plunging. The stock is down about 90 percent from its August
2015 high.
Valeant said on Thursday it was aware of the lawsuit but had
not been served yet. (bit.ly/2bAYlgG)
T. Rowe Price, which held a 6.4 percent passive stake in
Valeant as of Dec. 31, filed the lawsuit in the District Court
of New Jersey on Monday. The filing was made public on Thursday.
The lawsuit comes a week after the Wall Street Journal
reported that lawyers at the U.S. Attorney's Manhattan office
were probing whether Valeant obscured from insurers its
relationship with Philidor.
Institutional investors, including TIAA-CREF and CalPERS,
filed securities fraud lawsuits against Valeant in New Jersey
last year, accusing the company of inflating its share price by
not disclosing the use of specialty pharmacies to prop up sales
of high-priced drugs.
Valeant has taken a series of steps to restore investor
trust, including cutting off ties with Philidor last October,
replacing Chief Executive Michael Pearson and adding top
investor Pershing Square's Bill Ackman to its board.
T. Rowe Price and Pershing Square Capital Management
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)