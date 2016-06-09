U.S. joins whistleblower lawsuit against Valeant's Salix unit

BRIEF-New York Times says there will be budget cuts this year
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
NEW YORK, June 9 The U.S. government has joined a whistleblower lawsuit accusing the Salix unit of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc of paying illegal kickbacks to doctors to induce them to prescribe its products, and submitting false claims for the products to Medicaid and Medicare.
According to a filing made public on Thursday in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan, the alleged improper conduct occurred from January 2009 to December 2013, predating Valeant's purchase of Salix last year.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Says business side will provide additional $5 million so we can produce even more coverage of incoming trump administration
* Sterling up after UK PM pledges Parliament vote on Brexit deal
* Cardtronics and Walgreens extend and expand atm relationship Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: