Valeant gets additional notices of default from bondholders

April 22 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it received
additional notices of default from its bondholders as a result
of a delay in filing its annual report.
Valeant said on Friday it had until June 21 to file the
report under its bond agreements, but reiterated its intention
to file it on or before April 29.
The notices do not accelerate its indebtedness, the company
said.
The Quebec-based drugmaker said last week it had received a
notice of default from its bondholders.
Valeant has said it risked defaulting on its $30 billion
debt if it missed the April 29 deadline. The company has since
received an extra month from its lenders to file the annual
report.
The company has faced intense scrutiny and U.S.
congressional investigations over its steep price increases for
older medicines as well as for other questionable business and
accounting practices.
