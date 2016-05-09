版本:
Valeant says will file its quarterly report by June 10

May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday it expects to file its first-quarter report with the regulators on or before June 10, ahead of the July 31 deadline.

The Canadian drugmaker said it also expects the quarterly filings for the second quarter ending June 30 and thereafter to be filed on a timely basis with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities regulators. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

