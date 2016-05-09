Valeant says will file its quarterly report by June 10

BRIEF-Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
* Supervalu names Anne Dament as its senior vice president of retail, merchandising and marketing
May 9 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Monday it expects to file its first-quarter report with the regulators on or before June 10, ahead of the July 31 deadline.
The Canadian drugmaker said it also expects the quarterly filings for the second quarter ending June 30 and thereafter to be filed on a timely basis with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian Securities regulators. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
* NxGold says to extend delivery date of BFS for max 3 years for payment to Meliadine of $2.5 million in cash for each additional 1- year extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Cable ONE Inc says transaction is expected to be financed with $650 million of senior secured loans and cash on hand