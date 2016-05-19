Valeant gets notice of default from bondholders

May 19 Beleagured Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it
received a notice of default from bondholders for the delay in
filing its quarterly report.
The Laval, Quebec-based company said it can avert default by
filing the report by July 18.
Last week, the company said it expected to file its
first-quarter report with U.S. and Canadian regulators on or
before June 10, ahead of a July 31 deadline, and reiterated its
first-quarter forecasts.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb
Chakrabarty)