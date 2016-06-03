Valeant gets another default notice from bondholders

June 3 Troubled Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it received
another notice of default from bondholders for the delay in
filing its first-quarter report.
However, the company reiterated that it would file the
report with U.S. and Canadian regulators on or before June 10,
ahead of a July 31 deadline.
Valeant has lost more than half its value since mid-March,
after it said a delay in the filing of its annual report could
put it at risk of a default on its borrowings.
The Laval, Quebec based company is also facing mounting
scrutiny from the U.S. Congress, prosecutors and regulators over
its drug pricing, business practices and accounting, issues that
have pushed its shares down nearly 89 percent since August.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)