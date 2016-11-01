UPDATE 1-Valeant in talks to sell Salix stomach-drug business -sources

(Adds details on Salix sale, context)
By Carl O'Donnell and Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Nov 1 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
is in talks to sell its Salix stomach-drug business to
Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, according to
people familiar with the matter.
The deal could raise as much as $10 billion for the indebted
drugmaker, the people said, asking not to be identified because
the discussions are private. There is no guarantee that the
discussions will lead to a deal, they said.
Valeant is working with investment bank Morgan Stanley on
the sale, the people said. Another bidder may also be interested
in the Salix business, they added.
News of the talks was first reported by the Wall Street
Journal.
The proceeds from the sale would likely be used to pay down
the majority of Valeant's roughly $12 billion in bank loans.
Valeant, which has a market value of $6 billion, has an overall
debt pile of about $30 billion.
Its new chief executive officer, Joseph Papa, has committed
to selling around $8 billion in non-core assets to help pay down
debt which it accumulated over the course of a series of large
acquisitions, including its 2015 purchase of Salix
Pharmaceuticals for $14.5 billion.
Valeant has been struggling to revive its dwindling share
price since late last year, when controversy around its drug
pricing practices sent shares plunging. Its stock is down around
90 percent since its 2015 highs.
Salix makes treatments for disorders such as irritable bowel
syndrome and diarrhea.
Takeda tried earlier this year to buy Salix as part of a
joint bid with private equity firm TPG but the approach, which
came a few weeks before Papa took over as chief executive, was
rejected by the board. They wanted to give Papa time to map out
a course for the company.
Takeda told Reuters in September that it was scouting for
multibillion-dollar acquisitions in the United States and other
overseas markets as it seeks to boost its core therapy areas,
including gastrointestinal medicine.
