Valeant names new general counsel, says PR head to leave

Aug 8 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals
International Inc on Monday named a new general counsel
and announced the departure of its public relations head.
Valeant, which has been under scrutiny for its business and
accounting practices, appointed Christina Ackermann as executive
vice president and general counsel.
Ackermann, who has served in various legal roles at Novartis
AG, will replace Robert Chai-Onn.
Valeant also said Laurie Little, who has headed the
company's investor and public relations functions for nine
years, will leave in the coming months.
Last year, Valeant's top investor William Ackman faulted the
company for a weak response to fraud allegations and
underinvesting in its public relations. (reut.rs/2aLKeps)
Valeant on Monday named Scott Hirsch as senior vice
president, business strategy and communications.
Hirsh joins the company from Citadel Investment Group, where
he oversaw equity investments and risk management decisions
within the health care sector at Surveyor Capital.
