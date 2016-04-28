Valeant to name four new directors as soon as Friday -WSJ

BRIEF-Bats Global Markets says stockholders approve merger with CBOE Holdings
* BATS Global Markets announces stockholder approval of merger agreement with CBOE Holdings
April 27 Drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is expected to name four new directors as soon as Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Five of its long-standing directors have agreed to step down to make room for the new nominees, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. (on.wsj.com/1rjdY27)
Valeant chairman Robert Ingram is also considering leaving, the report said, citing a source.
New Chief Executive Joseph Papa, former Perrigo Co Plc head, will also join the board and take on the role of chairman, the report said. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Hay)
Jan 17 Claire's Inc, known for its affordable jewelry and ear piercing services, said it was withdrawing its plans to go public, more than three years after filing for an initial public offering.
MILAN, Jan 17 Broadcaster Mediaset expects a 17-fold increase in its Italian operating profit by 2020 by completely rethinking the strategy of its pay-TV arm Premium after a deal to sell the unit to France's Vivendi fell through.