New Issue-Valeant Pharma sells $2.25 bln notes in two parts

Sept 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc on Thursday sold $2.25 billion of senior notes in two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and RBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/04/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 500 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $1.75 BLN COUPON 6.375 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/04/2012 S&P BB-MINUS SPREAD 500 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS