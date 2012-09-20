版本:
New Issue-Valeant Pharma sells $2.25 bln notes in two parts

Sept 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
Inc on Thursday sold $2.25 billion of senior notes in
two parts in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    JP Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and RBC were the joint bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: VALEANT PHARMACEUTICALS INTERNATIONAL INC

TRANCHE 1
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/04/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 500 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
    
TRANCHE 2
AMT $1.75 BLN   COUPON 6.375 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2020
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 6.375 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/04/2012   
S&P BB-MINUS    SPREAD 500 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A       MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

