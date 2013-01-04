Valeant says revenue, adjusted earnings to jump in 2013

Jan 4 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, Canada's biggest public drugmaker, said on Friday it
expects both revenue and adjusted earnings to grow more than a
third in 2013.
On a guidance call with analysts and investors, the firm
said it expects revenue from $4.4 to $4.8 billion, about 35
percent higher than in 2012. Analysts, on average, were
expecting 2013 revenue of $4.63 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Valeant said it sees adjusted profit, which it calls cash
earnings per share, between $5.45 and $5.75 per share. Analysts
had been expecting earnings of $5.66 a share.