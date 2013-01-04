UPDATE 1-Valeant aims to double or quadruple revenue

* Sees 2013 revenue $4.4 to $4.8 billion
* Sees cash earnings per share $5.45 to $5.75 for 2013
Jan 4 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
, already Canada's biggest listed drugmaker, could
double or quadruple revenue "in the foreseeable future," the
company's chief executive said on Friday.
Chief Executive Michael Pearson said he believes Valeant
could reach $10 billion to $20 billion in annual revenue.
"We do have the aspiration, at Valeant, to grow into a major
pharmaceutical company," he said on a guidance call with
analysts and investors.
Valeant has been on the acquisition trail since its 2010
takeover by Biovail Corp, which assumed the Valeant name.
Pearson, who has focused on cash acquisitions, said he would use
equity for the right deals, what he described as "mergers of
equals" that could offer cost savings and tax benefits.
But Pearson said the company would still avoid businesses
that rely on government reimbursements, as well as those in
Western Europe. Valeant has favored segments, such as
dermatology and opthalmology, where patients often pay out of
pocket, cutting its exposure to cost-sensitive insurance
programs.
The company also said it sees 2013 revenue of $4.4 billion
to $4.8 billion, about 35 percent higher than in 2012. Analysts,
on average, were expecting 2013 revenue of $4.63 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Valeant sees adjusted profit, which it calls cash earnings
per share, of between $5.45 and $5.75. Analysts had been
expecting $5.66 a share.
The company left fourth-quarter revenue and earnings
guidance unchanged.