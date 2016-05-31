Valeant's former CEO may remain as consultant through 2017

NEW YORK May 31 Michael Pearson, the former
chief executive officer of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International
, has signed a consulting agreement with the drugmaker
that will run through 2017 and pay him hundreds of thousands of
dollars, according to the separation agreement filed with
regulators.
Pearson, who left Valeant on May 2 after a year in which it
had drawn scrutiny for its sharp drug price increases, financial
relationship with a specialty pharmacy and accounting practices,
can earn $83,333 a month this year as a consultant.
Next year, the company agreed to pay him $15,000 per month
for consulting services, plus expenses. If Valeant severs the
consulting services, Pearson will still receive the payments
that would have been due, the document said.
