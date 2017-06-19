版本:
REFILE-Valeant adds shareholder John Paulson to board

(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Paulson joined the board on June 14)

June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.

Paulson, who heads hedge fund Paulson & Co, joined the board on June 14, the company said on Monday.

Paulson & Co is Valeant's largest shareholder with a 5.68 percent stake as of March 31, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
