REFILE-Valeant adds shareholder John Paulson to board

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
(Corrects paragraph 2 to say Paulson joined the board on June 14)
June 19 Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals said it appointed hedge fund manager and billionaire investor John Paulson to its board.
Paulson, who heads hedge fund Paulson & Co, joined the board on June 14, the company said on Monday.
Paulson & Co is Valeant's largest shareholder with a 5.68 percent stake as of March 31, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.