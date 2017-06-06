UPDATE 1-Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss - Bbg

(Adds Valeant's response, share move and background)
June 6 Canadian drugmaker Valeant
Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks
to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to
Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Bloomberg reported.
Valeant's eye-surgery assets may be valued at about $2
billion in a sale, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar
with the matter. (bloom.bg/2sckufc)
"We don't comment on speculation or rumors," Valeant
spokeswoman Lainie Keller said in an email. Carl Zeiss was not
available for comment.
Valeant, under Chief Executive Joe Papa, has been focusing
on its dermatology, eyecare and gastrointestinal units while
selling off some other assets as it looks to pay down about $30
billion in debt, racked up after years of acquisitions.
Bloomberg said talks between the companies were ongoing and
that other bidders could still be interested in the business.
Valeant's shares were up 2.9 percent at C$17.12 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange in early trading on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)