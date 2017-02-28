Valeant Pharma's revenue falls for third straight quarter

BRIEF-Slate retail REIT reports C$65 mln bought deal equity offering
* Slate Retail REIT announces C$65 million bought deal equity offering and C$2.5 million private placement
Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc reported a 12.9 percent fall in quarterly revenue on Tuesday, its third straight quarter of a double-digit percentage decrease, as sales declined across its businesses and realized prices fell.
Net loss attributable to Valeant widened to $515 million, or $1.47 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $385 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue slipped to $2.40 billion from $2.76 billion.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant has been trying to rebuild its business and regain investor confidence after it came under investigations over its accounting and pricing practices.
(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru)
