UPDATE 3-Valeant predicts tough 2017 with revenue to decline

(Adds details from conference call, updates stock price)
By Caroline Humer and Ankur Banerjee
Feb 28 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
on Tuesday said that 2017 would be another year
of transition with revenues falling as much as 8 percent amid
drug price pressure and fewer prescriptions.
Valeant in 2016 changed its business model from selling
products through a specialty pharmacy Philidor, which had
boosted sales of high-priced dermatology items like toenail
fungus treatment Jublia. It had paid for an option to buy the
business, but cut ties under investor pressure.
Now Valeant relies on a deal with Walgreens Boots Alliance
pharmacies and on contracts with managed care companies,
but it cannot charge the same prices and volume has fallen.
Still, Valeant predicted that it could grow dermatology and
said it sees single-digit growth in the gastrointestinal
business, which it gained with its purchase of Salix
Pharmaceuticals last year, as well as in Bausch & Lomb eyecare.
The company, which is working to pay down tens of billions
in debt it has built up through acquisitions, said that it
expects to be able to pay down $5 billion in debt during the 18
month period that began in August of 2016.
It said it has paid down about $1 billion in debt so far and
would put the sale of its Dendreon cancer treatment business and
three skincare brands for $2.12 billion, announced last month,
to that purpose.
Valeant reported a wider fourth-quarter net loss and said it
had a better-than-expected quarterly profit before taxes,
interest and other items. It said its Bausch & Lomb eyecare
business did better than expected.
U.S.-listed shares fell 8.1 percent to $15.36 in early
trading compared with a close of $16.71. A year ago, shares
closed at $76.95.
Since taking the helm last year, Chief Executive Joseph Papa
has been trying to regain investor confidence after the company
came under investigation over its accounting and pricing
practices.
"It still doesn't appear that management has a realistic
outlook on its organic growth," Mizuho analyst Irina Koffler
wrote in a research note.
Laval, Quebec-based Valeant has also faced intense political
scrutiny for hiking its prices for treatments such as heart
drugs Nitropress and Isuprel.
Its net loss widened to $515 million, or $1.47 per share in
the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $385 million, or $1.12
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, it earned $1.26 per share, beating
analysts' average estimate of $1.19, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Selling, general and administrative costs declined 10.5
percent to $665 million. Revenue fell 12.9 percent to $2.40
billion. It sees 2017 revenue of $8.90 billion-$9.10 billion.
(Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Ankur Banerjee in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar and Andrea Ricci)