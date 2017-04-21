版本:
Valeant prices psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month

April 21 Embattled Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, said on Friday that it had priced its recently approved plaque psoriasis treatment at $3,500 per month.

The drug, Siliq, is the lowest priced injectable biologic psoriasis treatment currently on the market, Valeant said.

The company expects to launch the drug in the United States in the second half of 2017.

The drug secured U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in February this year. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
