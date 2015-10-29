版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 10月 30日 星期五 04:08 BJT

CVS Health drops Philidor, adds to Valeant's woes

Oct 29 Drugstore chain CVS Health Corp said it had dropped Philidor Rx, a specialty pharmacy associated with Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc , from its Caremark program.

Valeant's shares tumbled last week after influential short-seller Citron Research said the company was using specialty pharmacies to inflate revenue.

CVS took the step following an audit of Philidor, citing "noncompliance" with its provider agreement. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐