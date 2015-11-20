Valeant to host investor day on Dec. 16, discuss forecast, business

Nov 20 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc
said on Friday that it would host its investor
day on Dec. 16 to discuss its financial guidance and business
operations.
The Canadian drugmaker has tried to assuage investor
concerns after influential short-seller Citron Research in late
October alleged that the company had inflated its revenue by
using specialty pharmacies.
Since then, Valeant has severed ties with specialty
pharmacy, Philidor Rx Services, and said its dermatology
business would be hurt in the short term.
Up to Thursday's close, Valeant's U.S.-listed stock had
nearly halved since Citron's report on Oct. 20.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)