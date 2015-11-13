Irmat Pharmacy says faces termination by UnitedHealth's OptumRx

Nov 13 Specialty pharmacy Park Irmat Drug Corp is being removed from the network of OptumRx, the pharmacy benefit unit of UnitedHealth Group, at the end of this month, according to a lawsuit filed by Irmat.

In the suit, filed in New York Supreme Court, Irmat says it received notice that it will be cut off from reimbursement by OptumRx, which operates a mail-order pharmacy that competes with Irmat, particularly for medicines that treat dermatological ailments.

Irmat is seeking an injunction barring Optum from terminating or excluding Irmat from its network. (Reporting by Michele Gershberg)